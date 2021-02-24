Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist

President Joe Biden has nominated three postal experts to the governing board of the U.S. Postal Service. The move Wednesday could alter the course of an agency grappling with delivery delays and rumored cuts under its embattled leader. If confirmed by the Senate, the Board of Governors nominees would bring additional Democratic scrutiny on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor whose tenure has been mired by slow service and politicization. Democrats have been pressing Biden to nominate a slate of potential governors who could oust DeJoy. He was nominated for the position by President Donald Trump.