China says Iran nuclear issue at ‘critical point’

BEIJING (AP) — China says developments surrounding Iran’s nuclear program are at a “critical point” and that lifting of sanctions on the country is key to breaking the deadlock. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s comments Wednesday came a day after Iran officially began restricting international inspections of its nuclear facilities in a bid to pressure European countries and the U.S. into lifting crippling economic sanctions and restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. As a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, China is a party to the agreement known as the JCPOA, while also maintaining friendly relations and close economic ties with Tehran. That has long set Beijing against sanctions,