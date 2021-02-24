CIA nominee pledges to provide ‘unvarnished’ intelligence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Central Intelligence Agency has told lawmakers that he would keep politics out of the job and deliver truthful analysis to politicians even when it’s uncomfortable. Former Ambassador William Burns is appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. His comments seem to be aimed at drawing a contrast with the prior administration. President Donald Trump faced repeated accusations of politicizing intelligence and he publicly disputed the assessments of his own intelligence agencies, most notably about Russian election interference. Burns acknowledges that he’d be returning to government at a time of diverse international security threats, including from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.