Dear Sir or Madam: Paul McCartney memoir due out in November

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul McCartney is finally ready to write his memoirs. And he’ll use music and a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet to help guide him. The book will be titled “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.” It will be released Nov. 2. That’s according to a joint announcement Wednesday from the British publisher Allen Lane and from Liveright in the United States. The 78-year-old McCartney will trace his life through 154 songs, from his teens and early partnership with fellow Beatle John Lennon to his solo work over the past half century. Irish poet Paul Muldoon is editing and will contribute an introduction.