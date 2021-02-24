Garza, Dickinson ready to renew acquaintances

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — When No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 9 Iowa on Thursday night, it will be a matchup of two of the top big men in the country — Hunter Dickinson of the Wolverines and Luka Garza of the Hawkeyes. The two of them are both from the Washington, D.C. area and have known each other for years. The 7-foot-1 Dickinson, in his first season at Michigan, leads the team with 15 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-11 Garza, a senior, leads the nation in scoring with an average of 24.7 points.