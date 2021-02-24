Germany finds huge cocaine shipment; Dutch discover 2nd one

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say German customs officials have found more than 16 metric tons of cocaine in containers that arrived in Hamburg from Paraguay. Another large shipment of cocaine was then seized in Belgium and a suspect arrested in the Netherlands. The Hamburg customs office described the Feb. 12 find in the German port as the biggest quantity of cocaine ever seized in Europe and one of the biggest single seizures worldwide. German and Dutch authorities investigated further, and another 7.2 metric tons of cocaine were seized on Sunday in the Belgian port of Antwerp. The total haul in Hamburg and Antwerp — over 23 tons — would have had a street value of several billion euros.