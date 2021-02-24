Hunters and trappers exceed Wisconsin wolf kill target

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters and trappers have exceeded Wisconsin’s state wolf kill target with several hours left in the brief season. The Department of Natural Resources opened a season on Monday that was supposed to run through Sunday, with a kill quota of 119 animals. It became clear on Tuesday that hunters and trappers were on pace to exceed the limit and the agency planned to end the hunt throughout the state by 3 p.m. Wednesday. The department reported Wednesday morning that hunters and trappers had already killed 135 animals. Hunters and trappers also exceeded state targets during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 wolf seasons.