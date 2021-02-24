Imran Khan invites Sri Lankan Buddhists to visit Pakistan

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has proclaimed his Muslim-majority nation a choice destination for religious tourism by Sri Lankans, most of whom are Buddhists. In talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Khan highlighted Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan. He said northern Pakistan is the center of the ancient Buddhist Gandhara civilization and that a 40-foot (12-meter) sleeping Buddha statue was recently discovered there. Khan is making a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka which began Tuesday. Buddhists account for more than 70% of Sri Lanka’s 22 million people.