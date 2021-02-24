Intelligence warning failures cited in Capitol attack

(NBC News) -- A demand for cell phones and computers during the pandemic has led to manufacturing shortages.

President Biden will meet with lawmakers Wednesday to discuss the issue, and he's set to issue an executive order reviewing the U.S. supply chain.

COVID-19 vaccinations and economic relief also remain a top focus.

Vaccine shipments are up 70 percent since President Biden's inauguration and 20 million Americans are fully vaccinated, but with demand outpacing supply there's concern about what happens for those who can't get the second shot on time.

"We don't know what happens if you only have one dose and you wait five or six weeks," says Centers for Disease Control Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

A third vaccine could be available within days.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are planning an initial COVID relief vote on Friday.

Meanwhile, hearings on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol continue.

Current and former Capitol security leaders admitted Tuesday they declined help two days before the attack.

"We all agreed that the intelligence did not support the troops, and collectively decided to let it go," Paul D. Irving, the former House Sergeant at Arms, testified.

Law enforcement officials say an intelligence warning issued by the FBI the day before the insurrection never made it to their desks.

