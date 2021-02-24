Kentucky panel says governor, AG should not be impeached

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky legislative panel has recommended that the governor and attorney general not face impeachment. The committee action was a response to impeachment petitions filed by citizens against the governor and the attorney general. The committee’s decision came after a long meeting behind closed doors Tuesday night. Rep. Jason Nemes says the panel’s reports and recommendations that no further action be taken against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron will be submitted to the GOP-led House. The House Impeachment Committee held a series of meetings, mostly behind closed doors, to review the citizen’s petitions filed weeks ago.