Looking at vaccination rates in Minnesota, Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Only seven percent of the United States' population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 14 percent received at least one dose. Minnesota's fully vaccinated rate is at seven percent as well.

11 percent of Southeast Minnesota is fully vaccinated with 19 percent getting at least one dose.

Olmsted County: 17 % vaccinated, 25 % first dose

17 % vaccinated, 25 % first dose Steele County: 11% vaccinated, 5% first dose

11% vaccinated, 5% first dose Winona County : 6 % vaccinated, 14% first dose

: 6 % vaccinated, 14% first dose Freeborn County: 5% vaccinated, 13% first dose

5% vaccinated, 13% first dose Dodge County: 10% vaccinated, 17% first dose

10% vaccinated, 17% first dose Rice County: 5% vaccinated, 13% first dose

5% vaccinated, 13% first dose Goodhue County: 7% vaccinated, 14% first dose

7% vaccinated, 14% first dose Wabasha County: 10% vaccinated, 19% first dose

10% vaccinated, 19% first dose Faribault County: 6% vaccinated, 13% first dose

In Iowa, five percent of the state is vaccinated with 10 percent receiving their first dose. In Northeast Iowa four percent of people are vaccinated with 10 percent getting a first dose.

Cerro Gordo County: 5% vaccinated, 11 % first dose

5% vaccinated, 11 % first dose Mitchell County: 3% vaccinated, 11% first dose

3% vaccinated, 11% first dose Chickasaw County: 4% vaccinated, 10 % first dose

4% vaccinated, 10 % first dose Worth County: 3% vaccinated, 10% first dose

3% vaccinated, 10% first dose Winnebago County: 3% vaccinated, 10 % first dose

3% vaccinated, 10 % first dose Hancock County: 3% vaccinated, 10 % first dose

3% vaccinated, 10 % first dose Floyd County: 4% vaccinated, 11% first dose

"What is needed to curtail the transmission is somewhere between 60 to 80 percent," said Mayo Clinic's Dr. Abinash Virk on Monday when asked about achieving herd immunity.

"Vaccinations are coming and continue to increase and that is fantastic news. But we are not there yet. We don't have enough vaccines in arms to stop the next wave of cases," said Dan Huff, Minnesota Department of Health assistant commissioner.

The Biden Administration says states will get 14.5 million COVID-19 vaccines every week. That's up nearly 60 percent since Biden first took office.

Possible FDA approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday would help with vaccine rollout and provide an extra weapon for fighting the virus.