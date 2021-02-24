Marvel’s Wanda has a future, but ‘WandaVision’ fate unclear

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When “WandaVision” wraps its nine-episode run next month on the Disney+ streaming service, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda will make her next appearance in the “Doctor Strange” movie sequel. The head of Marvel Studios says it’s storytelling that determines how and when characters from the Marvel Comics universe hopscotch between TV and films. The studio chief wouldn’t say whether “WandaVision” has a future on Disney+ after its March 5 season finale. The riff on generations of TV sitcoms brought the characters Wanda and Vision to the fore from the “Avengers” movie franchise. There’s another upcoming Disney+ series with “Avengers” characters, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” debuting in March.