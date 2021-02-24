Met Opera, ENO to coproduce Wagner’s Ring by Richard Jones

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is replacing Robert Lepage’s controversial production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle with a new staging by British director Richard Jones. Jones’ version of the four-opera “Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring of the Nibelung)” will be a co-production with the English National Opera, which announced the cycle will start this at the London Coliseum this autumn with “The Valkyrie” for the English-language company. Met general manager Peter Gelb said the production will not arrive in New York for several years. Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct in New York and the cast will include soprano Lise Davidsen.