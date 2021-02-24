Military begins delivering vaccines in Texas, New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. military is beginning to deliver shots at coronavirus vaccination centers in Texas and New York and says service members will start staffing four centers in Florida and one in Philadelphia next week. The expanded vaccination effort comes as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Wednesday with military commanders overseeing the COVID-19 response effort. He was also visiting the vaccination center in Los Angeles, the first staffed by the new active-duty military teams that are being developed. The Pentagon is ramping up the deployment of what federal authorities say could be up to 100 vaccination teams around the country.