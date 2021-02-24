New Zealand’s virus success unleashes runaway housing prices

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s success in battling the coronavirus has unleashed an unanticipated problem: skyrocketing house prices. When the pandemic first hit, most experts predicted house prices would fall. Instead, prices have risen by more than 19% over the past year, putting them out of reach for many people wanting to buy their first home. The government announced the first of what it says will be a series of moves to address the issue by ordering the nation’s central bank to consider the impact on house prices when making decisions. But some observers say it will have little impact on the upward momentum of house prices.