Number of inmates dead in Ecuador prison riots rises to 79

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — The number of inmates who have died in riots at multiple prisons in Ecuador this week has increased to 79 after authorities regained control of the facilities in three cities. The agency responsible for the prisons said Wednesday that 37 inmates died in the Pacific coast city of Guayaquil, 34 in the southern city of Cuenca and eight in the central city of Latacunga. Hundreds of police officers and military personnel converged on the prisons after apparently coordinated fights broke out in the maximum-security wings as rival gangs fought for leadership within the detention centers.