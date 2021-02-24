Officials: Engine explosion, fire kill 10 Afghan civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A police official says a minivan carrying civilians caught fire after its engine exploded in southern Afghanistan killing 10 family members, including three children. Southern Urozgan provincial police spokesman Ahmad Shah Sahel said the family was returning from a wedding when their minivan became partially submerged in the Helmand River. Sahel said the family was not able to exit the vehicle as it was half inside the water. Sahel says high pressure and water got into the engine causing an explosion and fire inside the car, killing all the family members in the vehicle.