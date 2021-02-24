Prince Harry and Meghan support completion of relief center

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s foundation has helped support the completion of an emergency relief center in the Commonwealth. World Central Kitchen announced Wednesday that the construction of the first community relief center in Dominica has been completed. The joint effort with Prince Harry and Meghan’s nonprofit Archewell Foundation is looking to develop a series of four centers in regions of the world prone to climate disasters. The completed center has installed kitchen equipment using solar power. It’s ready for the school’s staff to cook for students and the community. Archewell and World Central Kitchen announced a joint philanthropic partnership in December.