Russian fugitive arrested in Bali after fleeing deportation

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A Russian listed by the Interpol as a fugitive back home has been arrested on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali after 13 days on the run with his partner to avoid deportation. Andrei Kovalenka was arrested in 2019 and convicted of possession of more than 500 grams of hashish. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison. After completing his sentence, he was waiting for deportation to Russia on Feb. 11 when he escaped during transfer from one immigration center to another when he was visited by his Russian partner. The head of the Bali immigration division say they were arrested at a villa after changing places to avoid detection. Police did not say what charges he is facing in Russia.