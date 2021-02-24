Sanctions prompt Venezuela to expel head of EU delegation

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government has ordered the expulsion of the head of the European Union delegation in the South American nation following the bloc’s decision to impose sanctions on several Venezuelan officials accused of undermining democracy or violating human rights. The government on Wednesday gave Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa 72 hours to leave the troubled country. Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Brilhante Pedrosa was declared persona non grata by decision of President Nicolás Maduro. The move from the Venezuelan government came two days after the European Union’s foreign ministers sanctioned 19 Venezuelan officials, freezing their assets and banning them from traveling to the bloc.