Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Andover 4, Totino-Grace 0
Blaine 6, Champlin Park 4
Breck 6, St. Paul Academy 1
Cambridge-Isanti 4, Monticello 2
Chanhassen 5, New Prague 1
Chaska 7, Orono 4
Chisago Lakes 3, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 1
Delano 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2
Duluth Denfeld 4, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2
East Grand Forks 11, Crookston 2
Eveleth-Gilbert 6, International Falls 3
Fergus Falls 4, Brainerd 3
Hastings 6, Tartan 3
Hill-Murray 10, Simley 1
Holy Family Catholic 10, Waconia 1
Hutchinson 4, Mound Westonka 1
Kittson County Central 5, Lake of the Woods 0
Luverne 5, Waseca 4
Maple Grove 7, Centennial 2
Minnehaha Academy 4, St. Paul Highland Park 3
Moorhead 6, Duluth East 0
Morris/Benson Area Co-op 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 0
New Ulm 7, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 1
North Shore Storm 11, Ely 0
Northern Lakes 10, Park Rapids 1
Providence Academy 6, South St. Paul 3
Redwood Valley 6, Marshall 5
Roseville 5, East Ridge 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, River Lakes 3, OT
Southwest Christian/Richfield 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1
St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 12, Willmar 0
St. Thomas Academy 9, Henry Sibley 1
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 5, Greenway 2
White Bear Lake 0, Forest Lake 0, OT
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 3, River Lakes 0
Andover 14, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0
Apple Valley 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 2
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Breck 0
Blake 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 2
Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 4, Fergus Falls 1
Burnsville 6, Prior Lake 1
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 6, North Shore Storm 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Crookston 7, Bemidji 4
Eden Prairie 8, Buffalo 1
Farmington 6, Eagan 3, OT
Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Duluth Marshall 3
Hastings 3, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 2
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2, Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Holy Family Catholic 13, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Hutchinson 3, Waconia 2
Lakeville South 8, Lakeville North 0
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2, New Ulm 0
Luverne 11, Waseca 0
Marshall 9, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0
Minnehaha Academy 6, Rochester Lourdes 2
Minnetonka 4, Wayzata 1
Moorhead 7, East Grand Forks 0
Northern Lakes 3, Detroit Lakes 2
Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 0
Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 8, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 0
South St. Paul 3, Minneapolis 3, OT
Stillwater 4, Mounds View 1
Warroad 6, Roseau 3
Windom 4, Fairmont 2
Woodbury 2, Irondale/St. Anthony 1
___
