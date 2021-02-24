Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

9:29 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Region 1=

Championship=

Bishop Garrigan 63, BCLUW, Conrad 31

Class 1A Region 2=

Championship=

Newell-Fonda 75, CAM, Anita 37

Class 1A Region 3=

Championship=

Saint Ansgar 56, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46

Class 1A Region 4=

Championship=

Kingsley-Pierson 64, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 44

Class 1A Region 5=

Championship=

Springville 65, Burlington Notre Dame 57

Class 1A Region 6=

Championship=

Montezuma 62, Collins-Maxwell 44

Class 1A Region 7=

Championship=

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 53, Westwood, Sloan 43

Class 1A Region 8=

Championship=

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66, Lenox 56

Class 2A Region 1=

Championship=

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Beckman, Dyersville 37

Class 2A Region 2=

Championship=

Grundy Center 51, Denver 44

Class 2A Region 3=

Championship=

West Branch 62, Regina, Iowa City 39

Class 2A Region 4=

Championship=

North Linn, Troy Mills 54, Bellevue 36

Class 2A Region 5=

Championship=

Nodaway Valley 55, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 33

Class 2A Region 6=

Championship=

Dike-New Hartford 72, West Hancock, Britt 30

Class 2A Region 7=

Championship=

Rock Valley 40, Emmetsburg 22

Class 2A Region 8=

Championship=

Treynor 40, Underwood 38

