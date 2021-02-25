Bahrain: crown prince calls Israel PM on Iran nuclear talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain’s state-run news agency says that its crown prince spoke with the Israeli prime minister on Thursday about the return to nuclear talks with Iran. The statement marks the first response from a Gulf Arab leader to President Joe Biden’s announcement earlier this month that he was seeking a return to the 2015 nuclear accord. Nearly three years ago, former President Donald Trump abandoned the landmark accord and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran. The move was welcomed by Gulf nations and Israel, Iran’s foes in the region that are most directly threatened and were excluded from the last negotiations. Following the United Arab Emirates, the island kingdom of Bahrain normalized relations with Israel last fall.