Bosnian court sentences former IS fighter to 6 years in jail

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A Bosnian court has sentenced a Bosnian Muslim man to 6 years in prison on charges that he fought for the Islamic State group in Syria. Jasmin Keserovic, who has spent nearly seven years in Syria, was also charged with inciting others to take part in terrorist activities. Judges said Thursday that by publicly calling on Muslims to kill Christian soldiers and civilians alike, the defendant “demonstrated specific ruthlessness.” He was part of a group of seven Bosnian men flown back to Bosnia from Syria on a U.S. Air Force flight in December 2019 along with 18 women and children.