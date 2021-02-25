China denies subjecting US diplomats to COVID-19 anal tests

BEIJING (AP) — China has denied subjecting U.S. diplomats to COVID-19 anal tests following reports from Washington that some of its personnel have been forced to undergo the procedure. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China has never asked U.S. diplomats in China to go through anal swab tests.. The U.S. State Department says it’s committed to guaranteeing the safety and security of American diplomats and their families while preserving their dignity, consistent with international law on diplomatic relations. The Washington Post reported last week that some U.S. personnel had told the State Department they had been subjected to the anal tests. Such tests have been applied in China because they’re reportedly more accurate than nasal or mouth swabs.