Greek PM vows legal overhaul in wake of #MeToo allegations

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has promised sweeping changes to the country’s laws and labor regulations to combat sexual abuse and misconduct in the wake of an assault allegation made by Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday that the government will introduce tougher sentencing guidelines, propose statute-of-limitation changes for cases involving minors, and create a dedicated government agency to deal with abuse claims in workplaces and organized youth activities. Multiple cases of alleged sexual misconduct have surfaced since Bekatorou alleged a national sailing federation official sexually assaulted her in 1998. Mitsotakis said reports that children were vulnerable to abuse at migrant camps also motivated him to take action.