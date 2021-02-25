Helicopters, firefighters battle 2 forest fires in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A forest fire has broken out in a rural area north of Tokyo near another blaze burning for a fourth day. One man suffered burns and was hospitalized, and firefighters have been deployed in Gunma prefecture, about 60 miles northwest of Tokyo. Footage showed smoke billowing upward from the hills. Another fire has been raging in nearby Ashikaga in Tochigi prefecture, where 207 households have been asked to evacuate. Firefighters are working on the ground, while military helicopters are dousing the area. No one has been injured. Officials say the two fires are not directly related but the area has not had much rain lately, causing flames to spread.