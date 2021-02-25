Iowa-Ohio State rematch latest top-10 duel in Big Ten race

Iowa plays at Ohio State on Sunday in the latest duel of top 10 teams in the daunting Big Ten. The Hawkeyes are ranked ninth. The Buckeyes are ranked fourth. Ohio State won the first meeting 89-85 on Feb. 4. Iowa took a four-game winning streak into this week, a welcomed measure of momentum for a tough pair of matchups. The Hawkeyes play Thursday at third-ranked Michigan before facing the Buckeyes. Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois and Iowa are all firmly in the mix for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.