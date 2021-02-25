Kosovo: Investigative journalist assaulted after going on TV

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Police in Kosovo say three people assaulted an investigative journalist after he appeared on a TV program. Visar Duriqi is an ethnic Albanian reporter whose work has exposed crime and corruption. According to police, he, had his nose and teeth broken and suffered other injuries during the Wednesday night assault outside his home. Police and prosecutors so far have not said if they have uncovered a motive for the attack. During his appearance on “Politiko,” Duriqi and other analysts discussed on the arrests earlier Wednesday of 12 public employees accused of corruption and abusing their positions. The assault drew condemnation Thursday from a national journalists’ association and Kosovo’s prime minister.