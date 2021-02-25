Medical oxygen scarce in Africa, Latin America amid virus

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A crisis over the supply of medical oxygen for coronavirus patients has struck in Africa and Latin America. Warnings went unheeded there at the start of the pandemic and doctors say shortages of oxygen have led to unnecessary deaths. The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said medical oxygen is a “huge critical need” across the continent. He says it’s a main reason that virus patients are more likely to die there than elsewhere. Some desperate families of patients have turned to the black market for life-saving oxygen. A medical expert calls the gap in oxygen availability “one of the defining health equity issues” of the pandemic era.