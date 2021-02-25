Mild weather continues into the weekend

A bright and pleasant Thursday

A weak area of low pressure has brought clouds to the region with light snow showers skirting the local area to our south to start the day. We'll have clouds with breaks of sunshine this morning with increasing sunshine for the afternoon behind the departing storm system setting the stage for yet another pleasant early spring-like day. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid and upper 30s across the area with a slight westerly breeze.

Breezy and warmer Friday

Warmer air will again blow into the region Friday ahead of a storm system that will be gliding through the Upper Mississippi Valley to our north. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with strong, gusty south winds and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.