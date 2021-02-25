Skip to Content

US jobless claims at 730K, still high but fewest in 3 months

New
9:02 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week in a sign that layoffs may have eased, though claims remain at a historically high level. Applications for jobless aid declined 111,000 from the previous week to a seasonally adjusted 730,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. It is the lowest figure since late November and the biggest one-week decline since August. Still, before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content