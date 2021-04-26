US weighs policy on Venezuela as Maduro signals flexibility

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government is intensifying efforts to court the Biden administration as the new U.S. president weighs whether to risk a political backlash in Florida and ease up on sanctions seeking to isolate the socialist leader. Maduro this month has conceded to longstanding U.S. demands that the World Food Program be allowed to establish a foothold in the country at a time of growing hunger. His allies also vowed to work with the U.S.-backed opposition to vaccinate Venezuelans against the coronavirus and have met with diplomats from Norway trying to revive negotiations to end the country’s never-ending political strife. The frenzy of activity comes as senior U.S. officials meet Monday as part of their continuing review of policy toward Venezuela.