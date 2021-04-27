2nd man charged in death of 7-year-old at Chicago McDonald’s

CHICAGO (AP) — A second man has been charged in the shooting death earlier this month of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in a car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s. Twenty-one-year-old Demond Goudy was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the April 18 death of Jaslyn Adams and attempted murder in the wounding of 29-year-old Jontae Adams. Police did not detail the role Goudy played in the girl’s death. Police say Goudy was arrested Monday on Chicago’s West Side after a SWAT team surrounded the residence where he was tracked. Also charged in the girl’s death is 18-year-old Marion Lewis, who is being held without bond.