Ethnic allies of Myanmar resistance capture government base

BANGKOK (AP) — Ethnic guerrillas say they captured a Myanmar army base in a morale-boosting action for those who oppose the military’s takeover of the central government. A spokesman for the Karen National Union said the group’s armed wing attacked the base and burned it down. The KNU is the Karen minority’s main political group seeking greater autonomy. It controls territory in eastern Myanmar near the border with Thailand and is a close ally of the resistance movement against the military that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February.