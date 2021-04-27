Intern to publicly testify on rape claim against lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Representatives for a 19-year-old intern who says she was raped by a lawmaker say a legislative ethics committee has told her she must testify publicly in a hearing on Wednesday. The teen’s attorney, Annie Hightower with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, decried the move, saying the intern should decide whether to describe traumatic events in a public forum. Still, the intern’s representatives were hopeful she would be allowed to speak from behind a screen. The investigation into Republican Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s conduct began in March, when the intern told a supervisor the raped her. Von Ehlinger has denied the accusations and says the encounter was consensual.