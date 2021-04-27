Lawyers: Pathologist says Black man shot 5 times by deputies

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Black man shot and killed by deputies in North Carolina say an independent autopsy shows that he was shot five times, including in the back of the head.

Attorney Wayne Kendall said Tuesday that an independent pathologist hired by Andrew Brown Jr.’s family examined his body.

The doctor noted four wounds to the right arm and one to the head, Kendall said during a news conference.

Brown was shot Wednesday by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants in the eastern North Carolina town of Elizabeth City.

By BEN FINLEY and JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press