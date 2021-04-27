Moscow court restricts Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court has ruled to restrict the activities of an organization founded by imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, pending a decision on whether it should be outlawed as an extremist group. The Moscow City Court’s ruling on Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption is another step in a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin most prominent critic, his allies and his political infrastructure. By labeling the foundation and Navalny’s network of regional offices as extremist groups, the authorities would effectively outlaw their activities, exposing members and supporters to long prison terms. Such a move would be a crippling blow to Navalny’s team.