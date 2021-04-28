BioNTech boss: Europe will reach herd immunity this summer

BERLIN (AP) — The head of German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says Europe can achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus “in July, latest by August.” BioNTech, which developed the first widely approved COVID-19 vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer, now aims to produce 3 billion doses this year. The company’s chief executive told reporters Wednesday that he is confident the vaccine works against variants but will adapt the shot if necessary. BioNTech is investigating reports of heart inflammation cases in a small number of people who received the vaccine in Israel, but so far it hasn’t seen data indicating a heightened risk. The company expects to get its vaccine approved in China in July and is considering possible production sites in Asia, Africa and South America.