Pacific Northwest faces shutdowns amid rising virus cases

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon Washington, their governors quickly reacted with shutdowns. Now they are about to impose new restrictions again as infections and hospitalizations rise. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will put 15 counties encompassing the state’s biggest cities into the state’s extreme risk category starting Friday. Restrictions include banning indoor restaurant dining. As Brown issued her order on Tuesday, she said rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to order new restrictions next week for several counties, likely including the state’s largest. His restrictions would force businesses and churches to reduce indoor capacity.