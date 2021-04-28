GOP’s Sen. Scott suggests Dems use race as political weapon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Tim Scott is accusing Democrats of tearing the country apart and suggesting they’re wielding race as “a political weapon.” The South Carolina senator delivered his party’s official response to President Joe Biden’s maiden speech to Congress on Wednesday. And he used it to credit the GOP for leading the country out of its pandemic struggles and toward a hopeful future. But Scott saved his sharpest words for the fraught subject of race, saying the U.S. is not a racist nation and suggesting Democrats use the issue as a political weapon.