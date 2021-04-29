Aid group: Returned migrants crowd camp near Texas border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The aid group Doctors Without Borders says around 400 migrants expelled from the United States are camping out in a plaza in the dangerous Mexican border city of Reynosa. The group said Thursday that some migrants have disappeared and others are living in poor conditions at a park in the city, which is plagued by drug cartels. The plaza is close to the border bridge where most of the migrants were expelled under pandemic-related powers known as “Title 42.” The aid group says Mexico has not established enough shelters to handle returned migrants.