Best Buy president to leave after 17 years at chain

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy’s president and chief operating officer is stepping down in July after 17 years with the chain.

The Minneapolis-based consumer electronics retailer will not replace Mike Mohan, 53. That’s according to a memo to employees obtained by The Associated Press.

Mohan’s duties will be spread out among members of the company’s executive team.

According to the memo, some of the executives who directly reported to Mohan will now report to its CEO Corie Barry.