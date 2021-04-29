Biden turns to Georgia to begin pitch for huge spending plan

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking his pitch to Georgia for $4 trillion in spending to rebuild America’s aged infrastructure and vastly expand the government social safety net. The state is the heart of a new national political battleground that helped him win the White House. The president, one night after his nationally televised address to Congress, is looking to demonstrate to resistant Republican lawmakers that there is appetite for a more activist government in the aftermath of a pandemic that uncovered frailties of American life. He’s picked Georgia—a state he won by fewer than 12,000 votes in November—to begin his effort to build support for his plan.