Burkinabe fighters seek protection with spiritual traditions

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Militias battling Islamic extremist fighters in northern Burkina Faso say they’re turning to traditional spiritual practices for protection. The deeply rooted tradition holds that plants, animals and ritual objects mixed with verses from holy texts can provide protection before going to battle. Some say that the rituals can render them invisible, while others claim they can become bulletproof. Some Islamic leaders, though, worry the rituals provide a false sense of security for the fighters, many of whom are ill-equipped and lack training.