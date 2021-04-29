Coronavirus surges in northeast Syria amid oxygen shortages

BEIRUT (AP) — Kurdish-led authorities in northeastern Syria say they’ll extend a partial lockdown for another week amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, an international aid group has warned of oxygen shortages in the region. Northeastern Syria has been witnessing a sharp increase in virus cases and deaths in recent weeks. Autrhorities earlier this month imposed a complete lockdown for 10 days, followed by a weeklong partial lockdown that ends Thursday. The seven-day extension includes a curfew from sunset to sunrise, closing schools and universities as well as all crossing points with areas controlled by the government or insurgent groups.