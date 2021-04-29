Sheriff: Suspect, 2 others in family among dead in standoff

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a married couple found dead along with the suspected gunman in a North Carolina home after a 13-hour standoff were all members of the same family. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said George Wyatt Ligon and Michelle Annette Ligon were killed inside their home in Boone on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said the suspect in their deaths, Isaac Alton Barnes, 32, also was found dead at the home. Barnes was identified as Michelle Ligon’s son and George Ligon’s stepson. Authorities said Barnes also was suspected in the fatal shootings of two deputies dispatched to the home.