Disneyland opening highlights California’s COVID turnaround

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland is reopening after a 13-month closure. The iconic theme park in Southern California that was closed under the state’s strict virus rules will swing open its gates Friday, albeit with limited capacity. Also, only in-state visitors are allowed, and hugs and handshakes with Mickey are out. Industry experts say the reopening could encourage more Californians to travel following a lengthy shut-in in a state that’s now seeing life spring back after a deadly winter virus surge. California has the country’s lowest rate of new coronavirus cases, and more than half of eligible residents have received a vaccine dose. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he hopes to broadly reopen the state in mid-June.