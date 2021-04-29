Ethics panel: Lawmaker accused of rape should be censured

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legislative ethics committee says an Idaho lawmaker who was accused of rape by a 19-year-old intern should be formally censured and suspended from office. The full House could vote on the matter as soon as Friday. The investigation into Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger began in March after a young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the young woman. The Boise Police Department is investigating the case, and von Ehlinger has not been charged.