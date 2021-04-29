Fire, explosions at chemical plant in eastern Missouri

AFFTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are responding to a fire and several explosions at a chemical plant in eastern Missouri. Affton Fire Chief Nick Fahs said the department responded to the scene after a fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. Thursday. People within a half-mile radius of the Manor Chemical plant in south St. Louis County are being evacuated and students in Affton schools were held for dismissal until emergency personnel provide further guidance. There was no immediate word on possible injuries. Affton is about 11 miles southwest of St. Louis.